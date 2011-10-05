EU foreign policy: More for more, or more of the same?

Almost a week ago, the Polish EU presidency proudly announced that over 500 media representatives had asked for accreditation to attend the Eastern Partnership Summit in Warsaw on 29 and 30 September. From the outset it was clear the meeting was mainly a PR exercise and an opportunity for the Polish government to revive one of its pet ideas, especially in the context of elections coming up on 9 October.

Commentators in Poland were not easy on their foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, ...