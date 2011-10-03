Ad
euobserver
Hungarian parliament. Some kind of new interparliamentary conference for the scrutiny of EU foreign and defence policies is needed (Photo: Lassi Kurkijärvi)

European parliaments' body facing 'identity crisis'

EU Political
Opinion
by Ian Cooper,

The largest meeting to take place under the Polish Presidency will in all likelihood be a group you have never heard of. Hundreds of participants gather in Warsaw Monday (3 October) for the plenary meeting of COSAC, the biannual meeting of the European Affairs Committees of EU national parliaments. \n \nUp to six members of each national parliament and of the European Parliament will attend, along with representatives from candidate countries’ parliaments and other invited guests, and numerou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU plans 'political MySpace'
Will national parliaments use their new powers?
MPs seek to make concerted use of new powers under EU treaty
Hungarian parliament. Some kind of new interparliamentary conference for the scrutiny of EU foreign and defence policies is needed (Photo: Lassi Kurkijärvi)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections