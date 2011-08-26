Ad
euobserver
Finnish far right politicians have pushed for guarantees. But others fear the deal could erode good will in Brussels (Photo: GregHickman)

Finland abandons Greek collateral deal under German pressure

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman,

Helsinki has abandoned a loan collateral deal with Athens after fellow eurozone countries said it threatened to undo the EU's second Greek bailout.

A contact in Finnish finance minister Jutta Urpilainen's office, speaking on condition of anonymity, told EUobserver on Friday (26 August): "The solution with Greece that we had last week is not valid any more but negotiations are ongoing for another solution."

The decision comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Barroso raises alarm about severity of euro crisis
Eurozone bank buys record €22bn in bonds to contain euro crisis
Finland puts Greek bailout package under pressure
Finnish far right politicians have pushed for guarantees. But others fear the deal could erode good will in Brussels (Photo: GregHickman)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections