Finland abandons Greek collateral deal under German pressure

Helsinki has abandoned a loan collateral deal with Athens after fellow eurozone countries said it threatened to undo the EU's second Greek bailout.

A contact in Finnish finance minister Jutta Urpilainen's office, speaking on condition of anonymity, told EUobserver on Friday (26 August): "The solution with Greece that we had last week is not valid any more but negotiations are ongoing for another solution."

The decision comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said ...