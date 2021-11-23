Russia threatens to cut off Moldova's gas, again

Russia has threatened to cut off gas to Moldova and the US has imposed new sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline, amid spiralling tension in eastern Europe.

Moldova must pay Russian state-owned firm Gazprom $74m (€66m) in unpaid bills in the next 48 hours or face a total cut in supplies, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Monday (22 November).

"Today is the scheduled date of payment. Yet, there is no payment," Kupriyanov said.

"I confirm that Moldovagaz received suc...