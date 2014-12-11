Ad
Orban: Is the Hungarian hard man ready to wield a veto against the EU27 and the US? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Russia targets Cyprus, Hungary, and Italy for sanctions veto

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Moscow has begun lobbying what it sees as sympathetic EU capitals - Budapest, Nicosia, and Rome - to veto next year's renewal of Russia sanctions.

The first batch of EU measures - an asset freeze on Ukraine’s former president Viktor Yanukovych (now living in Russia) and 17 associates - expires in March. The next batch - visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials linked to Russia's annexation of Crimea - ends in April.

The most painful sanctions - on Russian banks and energy ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

