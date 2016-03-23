Right-wing politicians score points on Brussels attack

Eurosceptic politicians from across Europe blamed Tuesday’s (22 March) attacks on EU policy. US politicians, Russia, and Ukraine also made provocative comments.
Ukip, a British party campaigning for the UK to leave the EU, published a press release one hour after the fatal bomb blast in Maelbeek metro station in Brussels blaming it on EU free movement and asylum laws.
Mike Hookem, its defence spokesman and an MEP, said: “I’m once again calling for an immediate suspension of the Sc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
