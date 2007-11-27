EU faces raft of open questions over diplomatic service

Even if the EU succeeds in ratifying its newly agreed Reform Treaty in all 27 member states, the bloc is braced for further political wrangling over how to get its act together on foreign policy.

One of the more high-profile projects in the treaty - the creation of an EU diplomatic service - is likely to cause strong political tension even after the treaty is scheduled to be in force in 2009, experts predicted during the launch of a new report by the Brussels-based European Policy Cent...