Ad
euobserver

EU faces raft of open questions over diplomatic service

EU & the World
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Even if the EU succeeds in ratifying its newly agreed Reform Treaty in all 27 member states, the bloc is braced for further political wrangling over how to get its act together on foreign policy.

One of the more high-profile projects in the treaty - the creation of an EU diplomatic service - is likely to cause strong political tension even after the treaty is scheduled to be in force in 2009, experts predicted during the launch of a new report by the Brussels-based European Policy Cent...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections