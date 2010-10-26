Ad
Greek perception is worsening year by year (Photo: jay bergsen)

Greece most corrupt country in the EU, watchdog says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece is perceived as EU's most corrupt state, falling behind usual suspects Bulgaria and Romania and scoring the same as China, an annual corruption index published by Transparency International shows.

Almost a year after Prime Minister George Papandreou had declared war on corruption and maladministration, the country's has slipped even further down the ranking in Transparency International's annual Corruption Perception Index.

Out of 178 countries surveyed, Greece ranked 78,...

