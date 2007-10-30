Ad
The EU has become more vulnerable on human rights issues, NGOs say (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Russian human rights drive faces scepticism

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Human rights experts have dismissed the idea of a Russia-sponsored human rights institute as a political game by president Vladimir Putin, but warned that the EU is providing him with political ammunition through its own human rights shortcomings.

The surprise suggestion to set up a human rights monitoring body was presented by the Russian leader at the EU-Russia summit in the Portuguese town of Mafra on Friday (26 October).

Moscow's proposal was welcomed as a "step in the right ...

