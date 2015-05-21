Ad
euobserver
The EU and Israel don't see eye-to-eye on MEPP, but should not be blind to other opportunities (Photo: Ted Eytan)

Mogherini's to-do list in Israel

EU & the World
Opinion
by Andrea Frontini and Eran Etzion, BRUSSELS and TEL AVIV,

The EU’s chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini, is travelling in the Middle East this week in an effort to help revive the long-stalled peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

This will provide a valuable opportunity to discuss and potentially re-align EU-Israel relations with prime minister Benyamin Netanyahu, a much-needed step in times of geopolitical transformation and uncertainty in the region and beyond.

While providing a relatively successful case compared...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU report blames Israel for Jerusalem violence
EU states renew call to label Israeli settler goods
The EU and Israel don't see eye-to-eye on MEPP, but should not be blind to other opportunities (Photo: Ted Eytan)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections