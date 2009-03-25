EU rejects proposal for new reserve currency

The EU's economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia rejected a Chinese proposal for a new reserve currency on Tuesday (24 March), saying he felt the dollar would remain the world's reserve currency for the foreseeable future.

Mr Almunia said he didn't envisage: "major structural changes in the role the dollar plays today as a major reserve currency," following Monday's call by China's central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, to create a new reserve currency "that is disconnected from individua...