The US dollar is the world's leading reserve currency. The Euro is the second such currency (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU rejects proposal for new reserve currency

by Andrew Willis,

The EU's economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia rejected a Chinese proposal for a new reserve currency on Tuesday (24 March), saying he felt the dollar would remain the world's reserve currency for the foreseeable future.

Mr Almunia said he didn't envisage: "major structural changes in the role the dollar plays today as a major reserve currency," following Monday's call by China's central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, to create a new reserve currency "that is disconnected from individua...

