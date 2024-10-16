Ad
Detail of 4th Century AD mosaic at Saint Hilarion Monastery in Gaza, which Unesco designated in July (Photo: Catholic Church England and Wales)

No World Heritage sites harmed yet in Middle East war, Unesco says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Delicate World Heritage monuments in Gaza and Lebanon have so far survived escalating conflict, but Israel is waging a different culture war in Palestine.

"To date, assessments carried out using satellite images have shown no visible damage to Unesco World Heritage sites ... across the region," said a spokesperson for Unesco, the UN's conservation agency in Pa...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

