Details emerge on new EU-Russia committee

Some EU governments have given a cautious welcome to proposals for a new EU-Russia security committee, as more details emerge about the surprise initiative.
Russia and Germany on Monday (8 June) circulated a five point plan for a new EU-Russia security committee, which was first unveiled at a bilateral summit in Germany over the weekend to the surprise of senior EU officials in Brussels.
The Russian-German memorandum envisages a new body bringing together EU foreign relations chie...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.