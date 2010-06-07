Ad
euobserver
Happy couple: Ashton and Lavrov at an EU-Russia ministerial in Moscow earlier this year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Details emerge on new EU-Russia committee

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some EU governments have given a cautious welcome to proposals for a new EU-Russia security committee, as more details emerge about the surprise initiative.

Russia and Germany on Monday (8 June) circulated a five point plan for a new EU-Russia security committee, which was first unveiled at a bilateral summit in Germany over the weekend to the surprise of senior EU officials in Brussels.

The Russian-German memorandum envisages a new body bringing together EU foreign relations chie...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Happy couple: Ashton and Lavrov at an EU-Russia ministerial in Moscow earlier this year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections