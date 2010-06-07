Details emerge on new EU-Russia committee

Some EU governments have given a cautious welcome to proposals for a new EU-Russia security committee, as more details emerge about the surprise initiative.

Russia and Germany on Monday (8 June) circulated a five point plan for a new EU-Russia security committee, which was first unveiled at a bilateral summit in Germany over the weekend to the surprise of senior EU officials in Brussels.

The Russian-German memorandum envisages a new body bringing together EU foreign relations chie...