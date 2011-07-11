EU officials more nuanced on human rights after trips to China

Recent trips to China by Catherine Ashton and Herman Van Rompuy have helped them to see human rights from a Chinese point of view, China's EU ambassador has said.

The ambassador, Song Zhe, told journalists in Brussels on Friday (8 July) that some EU diplomats tend to "lecture" China on values.

"It has been 400 years since world power shifted from east to west and during this time people in Europe have developed a habit of viewing things from above and lecturing others," he said. ...