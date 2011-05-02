Ad
euobserver
Ground Zero some 10 years later: the attack launched the US' 'War of Terror' and defined a new era (Photo: Dorli Photography)

EU cheers reported killing of Osama bin Laden

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A US-ordered strike in Pakistan which reportedly killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden has been met with "relief" and talk of a "safer world" by EU leaders, despite the bloc's official stance against targeted assassinations.

"The news that Osama bin Laden is dead will bring great relief to people across the world," said British Prime Minister David Cameron in a statement.

Cameron was the first among EU leaders to react to the announcement made on Sunday night (1 May) by US Presi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Ground Zero some 10 years later: the attack launched the US' 'War of Terror' and defined a new era (Photo: Dorli Photography)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections