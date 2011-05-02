EU cheers reported killing of Osama bin Laden

A US-ordered strike in Pakistan which reportedly killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden has been met with "relief" and talk of a "safer world" by EU leaders, despite the bloc's official stance against targeted assassinations.

"The news that Osama bin Laden is dead will bring great relief to people across the world," said British Prime Minister David Cameron in a statement.

Cameron was the first among EU leaders to react to the announcement made on Sunday night (1 May) by US Presi...