EU giving Sudan last chance amid sanctions threat

June is emerging as a deadline for potential EU sanctions against Sudan if the Darfur situation does not improve. But EU diplomacy is hamstrung by the lack of a coherent foreign policy in Brussels, the EU's outgoing Sudan envoy, Pekka Haavisto, told EUobserver, ahead of the one year anniversary of the failed Darfur Peace Agreement.

"What is the moment that you go back to sanctions? This is the debate that we have had among member states. We are ready to move," the Finnish diplomat said ...