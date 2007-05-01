EU giving Sudan last chance amid sanctions threat

June is emerging as a deadline for potential EU sanctions against Sudan if the Darfur situation does not improve. But EU diplomacy is hamstrung by the lack of a coherent foreign policy in Brussels, the EU's outgoing Sudan envoy, Pekka Haavisto, told EUobserver, ahead of the one year anniversary of the failed Darfur Peace Agreement.
"What is the moment that you go back to sanctions? This is the debate that we have had among member states. We are ready to move," the Finnish diplomat said ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
