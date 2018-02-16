EU ties Brexit transition talks to divorce agreement

The EU is planning to negotiate the Brexit transition period with the UK as part of talks on the text of the withdrawal agreement.
Substantive talks on the transition deal will only start once the European Commission has put the terms of the divorce agreed last December into a legal text, which was fine tuned by member states.
That legal text of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and transition is expected to be finalised by 28 February, a source familiar with the discussions said....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.