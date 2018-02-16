Ad
British PM May is expected to outline ideas for the future EU-UK relationship later this month (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU ties Brexit transition talks to divorce agreement

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is planning to negotiate the Brexit transition period with the UK as part of talks on the text of the withdrawal agreement.

Substantive talks on the transition deal will only start once the European Commission has put the terms of the divorce agreed last December into a legal text, which was fine tuned by member states.

That legal text of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and transition is expected to be finalised by 28 February, a source familiar with the discussions said....

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

