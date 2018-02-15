Facebook and Twitter weak on protecting users, says EU

The European Commission is demanding that US-based social media giants Facebook and Twitter fully respect European consumer protection laws.
The demand is part of a list of consumer complaints filed last March against the two, including Google+, for broadly failing to meet EU rules when it comes to tackling online scams, removing content, and allowing people to delete accounts.
Chief EU commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (15 February) t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
