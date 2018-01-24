Ad
euobserver
Jourova: 'We want small and medium-sized businesses to pay attention and to be compliant' (Photo: © European Union , 2018 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

26 EU states not ready for data law

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The vast majority of EU states appear unprepared for new EU-wide data protection and privacy rules set for launch end of May.

Only Austria and Germany have so far implemented national laws that lay the ground work for the EU general data protection regulation (GDPR), a wide-reaching overhaul of a two-decade old directive.

"If some member states lag behind and do not amend their legislation on time it might cause some problems for the overall functioning of the GDPR across Europe,"...

