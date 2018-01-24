26 EU states not ready for data law

The vast majority of EU states appear unprepared for new EU-wide data protection and privacy rules set for launch end of May.
Only Austria and Germany have so far implemented national laws that lay the ground work for the EU general data protection regulation (GDPR), a wide-reaching overhaul of a two-decade old directive.
"If some member states lag behind and do not amend their legislation on time it might cause some problems for the overall functioning of the GDPR across Europe,"...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
