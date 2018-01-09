Ad
Hackers don't care about borders, but whether cybersecurity policy should place at national or EU level is heavily contested (Photo: Katy Levinson)

EU cyber chief says expectations exceed resources

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The head of the EU's cybersecurity agency has downplayed what the agency would be able to accomplish under a new mandate - if the new tasks weren't matched with additional funding.

The European Commission last year proposed to double the budget of the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (Enisa), and rebrand it as the EU Cybersecurity Agency.

It proposed that the agency would not only receive more money, but...

