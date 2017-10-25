Ad
The EU commission wants to table its plans by May next year. (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission takes aim at national veto powers

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has outlined more than two dozen new proposals and initiatives it wants tabled before next May.

The move is part of a larger effort by the institution to lay the course of what it describes as a "more democratic Europe."

The proposals are geared towards priority areas defined by Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU Commission president.

On Tuesday (24 October), in a statement, he said the focus will be on "turning proposals into law, into practice."

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

