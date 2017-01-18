Kerry to EU: Believe in yourself

Outgoing US secretary of state John Kerry told the European Union on Tuesday (17 January) to have faith in the European integration process.

“My message is: Europe has got to believe in itself,” said Kerry at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Europe has got to remember why we have been on this 70-year journey, which nobody should devalue.”

Kerry reminded the audience of the reason why the European Union was set up.

“Europe needs to recognise that the reas...