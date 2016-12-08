British MPs back May's Brexit timetable

British lawmakers backed prime minister Theresa May's Brexit timetable on Wednesday (7 December) after she promised to present more detail on the government's strategy and objectives for leaving the EU.

MPs approved the non-binding motion by 448 votes to 75. It said parliament "should respect the wishes of the UK as expressed in the referendum on June 23", when 52 percent of the Brits voted to leave the bloc.

It was the first time the parliament voted to endorse May's promise to...