Ad
euobserver
The British government in the House of Commons. (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

British MPs back May's Brexit timetable

EU & the World
EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

British lawmakers backed prime minister Theresa May's Brexit timetable on Wednesday (7 December) after she promised to present more detail on the government's strategy and objectives for leaving the EU.

MPs approved the non-binding motion by 448 votes to 75. It said parliament "should respect the wishes of the UK as expressed in the referendum on June 23", when 52 percent of the Brits voted to leave the bloc.

It was the first time the parliament voted to endorse May's promise to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

High Court ruling casts doubt on Brexit deadline
The British government in the House of Commons. (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections