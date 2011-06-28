Financial crisis saw massive drop in EU investment

The worldwide financial crisis, which erupted in late 2008, saw foreign investors massively cut their flow of money to the EU.

The European Commission put out the figures, covering 2010, on Monday (27 June), on the eve of a vote by Greek MPs on further austerity cuts designed to win credibility among institutional lenders like the International Monetary Fund, and the private sector.

The numbers show that foreign direct investment (FDI) to the EU, which includes investment in fore...