Developed nations holding up climate talks, says China

China's chief negotiator at the United Nations climate talks currently taking place in Bonn, Germany, says developed countries are slowing the pace of discussion due to a lack of political will.
"The meeting has great significance, but no substantial progress has been made so far," Li Gao told the Xinhua news agency.
"Developed countries have neither enough active responses to proposals from developing countries about emission-cutting targets for 2020, nor interest in providing ...
