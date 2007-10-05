EU split on sanctioning Iran

Divisions are emerging within the 27-nation EU over how to deal with Iran's reluctance to freeze its uranium enrichment programme. Paris is stepping up its push for tougher sanctions against the Iranian regime while Berlin and Rome are putting up firm opposition.

French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner has written a letter to his EU counterparts, suggesting "a combination of dialogue and firmness".

"In parallel to negotiations on a new [UN] Security Council resolution, which must...