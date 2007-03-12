Ad
euobserver
Pristina agrees with Mr Ahtisaari's plan while Belgrade firmly rejects it (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kosovo talks shift to UN after Vienna deadlock

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

The UN's envoy, Martti Ahtisaari, is set to take the dispute over the future status of Kosovo to the Security Council in late March after Serbian and Kosovan leaders failed to reach a compromise deal.

Following a final meeting between the two parties in Vienna on Friday and Saturday (9 and 10 March), Mr Ahtisaari said that the one-year long negotiations had been exhausted, leaving no "common ground" between Belgrade and Pristina.

"I regret to say that at the end of the day, there ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Pristina agrees with Mr Ahtisaari's plan while Belgrade firmly rejects it (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections