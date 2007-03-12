Kosovo talks shift to UN after Vienna deadlock

The UN's envoy, Martti Ahtisaari, is set to take the dispute over the future status of Kosovo to the Security Council in late March after Serbian and Kosovan leaders failed to reach a compromise deal.

Following a final meeting between the two parties in Vienna on Friday and Saturday (9 and 10 March), Mr Ahtisaari said that the one-year long negotiations had been exhausted, leaving no "common ground" between Belgrade and Pristina.

"I regret to say that at the end of the day, there ...