euobserver
Chinese steel overcapacity and exports are hurting European buinesses. (Photo: Renate Meijer)

EU seeks protection from Chinese ‘market economy’

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom signalled openness to recognising China as a market economy, but said the EU was looking into the implications and which rules could be used to protect European businesses from excessive dumping of cheap goods by China.

“It is not about determining if China is a market economy or not. It is about the situation where we have to decide how to calculate anti-dumping duties,” Malmstrom said.

“We must look at the legal implications, and other p...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Divided EU debates China market economy status
EU competition chief lashes out at steel state aid
China arrests of European activists is 'worrying trend'
