Brussels dangles visa-free prospect in front of Kosovo

The European Commission plans to set wheels in motion for visa-free travel with Kosovo despite its non-recognition by five EU states and high levels of both corruption and poverty.

The EU executive in a report on Kosovo out on Wednesday (14 October) said it "proposes to draft a comprehensive strategy to guide Kosovo's efforts to meet the EU's requirements for visa liberalisation."

The process is open-ended for now, with visas to be scrapped only "when the necessary reforms will ...