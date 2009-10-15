Brussels dangles visa-free prospect in front of Kosovo

The European Commission plans to set wheels in motion for visa-free travel with Kosovo despite its non-recognition by five EU states and high levels of both corruption and poverty.
The EU executive in a report on Kosovo out on Wednesday (14 October) said it "proposes to draft a comprehensive strategy to guide Kosovo's efforts to meet the EU's requirements for visa liberalisation."
The process is open-ended for now, with visas to be scrapped only "when the necessary reforms will ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
