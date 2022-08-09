Ad
Tehran remains cautious over the final text hammered out in Vienna (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

EU hopeful of Iran nuclear deal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the text to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal has been finalised following informal talks in Vienna.

"What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it's now in a final text," said Borrell, in a tweet posted on Monday (8 August).

Borrell said the deal could be signed once the political forces aligned behind the text in the respective capitals following five days of talks in Austria.

Reuters, citing an unnamed US state departmen...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

