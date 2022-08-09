EU hopeful of Iran nuclear deal

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the text to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal has been finalised following informal talks in Vienna.

"What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it's now in a final text," said Borrell, in a tweet posted on Monday (8 August).

Borrell said the deal could be signed once the political forces aligned behind the text in the respective capitals following five days of talks in Austria.

Reuters, citing an unnamed US state departmen...