UNRWA says famine is looming for people in Gaza (Photo: UNRWA)

EU won't yet commit funding UN agency in Gaza amid hunger

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is still discussing whether to release EU funds to the UN aid agency in Gaza — despite a looming famine.

"The assessment is ongoing and we will make the relevant announcement as soon as we are in a position to do so," chief European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer told reporters on Thursday (29 February).

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is set to receive

