How EU diplomacy is helping a Philippine journalist

Western sanctions coupled with EU public diplomacy can help protect free press overseas, Maria Ressa, a prominent Philippine journalist who faces prison when the virus lockdown ends, has said.

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte and his "macho rhetoric" claimed he "didn't care" about sanctions, Ressa told EUobserver in a recent interview.

"But they do care," she said.

"When his [Duterte's] chief-of-police was refused a visa to the US because of human rights violations, t...