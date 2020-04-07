Ad
Maria Ressa, chief executive of Manila-based news agency Rappler, faces prison on 24 April (Photo: dw.com)

Interview

How EU diplomacy is helping a Philippine journalist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Western sanctions coupled with EU public diplomacy can help protect free press overseas, Maria Ressa, a prominent Philippine journalist who faces prison when the virus lockdown ends, has said.

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte and his "macho rhetoric" claimed he "didn't care" about sanctions, Ressa told EUobserver in a recent interview.

"But they do care," she said.

"When his [Duterte's] chief-of-police was refused a visa to the US because of human rights violations, t...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

