EU depicts Africa's health system as a threat

The European Union is casting Africa's health system as a potential threat to Europe should the pandemic ever spread to the southern continent.

"We have to help Africa in our own interest because if the pandemic spreads there, it will could [come] back to Europe," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.

Speaking to reporters via videoconference on Friday (4 March), Borrell said Africa is now an even greater concern to the EU.

"Their problems will also be our probl...