Full text of Yulia Tymoshenko interview with EUobserver

A. I did not stand before the judge as I do not recognise the legitimacy of this court as it does not adhere to the legal process. It would be inappropriate to recognise the court unless it follows due process. Basically I have not been allowed a proper defence. The judge has broken court procedure, Ukrainian law and international law on numero...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
