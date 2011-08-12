Ad
euobserver
Tymoshenko in court reading her iPad, while flanked by police officers (Photo: Ridge Consulting)

Full text of Yulia Tymoshenko interview with EUobserver

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

Q. It is normal judicial practice to punish somebody for the kind of behaviour that you displayed in court. So why are you complaining?

A. I did not stand before the judge as I do not recognise the legitimacy of this court as it does not adhere to the legal process. It would be inappropriate to recognise the court unless it follows due process. Basically I have not been allowed a proper defence. The judge has broken court procedure, Ukrainian law and international law on numero...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Tymoshenko detention strains EU-Ukraine relations
Tymoshenko in court reading her iPad, while flanked by police officers (Photo: Ridge Consulting)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections