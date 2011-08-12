Full text of Yulia Tymoshenko interview with EUobserver

Q. It is normal judicial practice to punish somebody for the kind of behaviour that you displayed in court. So why are you complaining?

A. I did not stand before the judge as I do not recognise the legitimacy of this court as it does not adhere to the legal process. It would be inappropriate to recognise the court unless it follows due process. Basically I have not been allowed a proper defence. The judge has broken court procedure, Ukrainian law and international law on numero...