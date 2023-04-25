Ad
euobserver
Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić (left) (Photo: eu2018bg/Flickr)

EU deal on Kosovo 'alive' despite Serbian vote

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia is trying to block Kosovo's membership in the Council of Europe (CoE), putting in doubt an EU-brokered deal amid heightened tension in the region.

Belgrade voted against Kosovo's bid in the Council's committee of ministers in Strasbourg on Monday ( 24 April).

Cyprus, Romania, and Spain, which don't recognise Kosovo, also voted no, as did Serbia-friendly Hungary.

But a two-thirds majority (33 out of 45) pushed the application to the next step anyway — a majority vote...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kosovo issues dire warning on Serbia-Russia axis
Is EU running out of steam on Kosovo/Serbia?
Hundreds more Serb police join 'dangerous' Kosovo boycott
Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić (left) (Photo: eu2018bg/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections