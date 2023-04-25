EU deal on Kosovo 'alive' despite Serbian vote

Serbia is trying to block Kosovo's membership in the Council of Europe (CoE), putting in doubt an EU-brokered deal amid heightened tension in the region.

Belgrade voted against Kosovo's bid in the Council's committee of ministers in Strasbourg on Monday ( 24 April).

Cyprus, Romania, and Spain, which don't recognise Kosovo, also voted no, as did Serbia-friendly Hungary.

But a two-thirds majority (33 out of 45) pushed the application to the next step anyway — a majority vote...