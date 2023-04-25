EU deal on Kosovo 'alive' despite Serbian vote

Serbia is trying to block Kosovo's membership in the Council of Europe (CoE), putting in doubt an EU-brokered deal amid heightened tension in the region.
Belgrade voted against Kosovo's bid in the Council's committee of ministers in Strasbourg on Monday ( 24 April).
Cyprus, Romania, and Spain, which don't recognise Kosovo, also voted no, as did Serbia-friendly Hungary.
But a two-thirds majority (33 out of 45) pushed the application to the next step anyway — a majority vote...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.