West may agree to delay Kosovo solution, Russia says

Russia is suggesting the EU and US may agree to put off a decision on the final status of Kosovo pending further negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, despite earlier promises to Kosovo Albanians they would have independence by June.
"We should find a text that would allow all the parties [including Serbia and Kosovo] to continue to work on the acceptable terms of a solution," the head of the Europe desk at the Russian foreign ministry, Sergei Ryabkov, told press in Brussels on T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
