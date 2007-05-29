West may agree to delay Kosovo solution, Russia says

Russia is suggesting the EU and US may agree to put off a decision on the final status of Kosovo pending further negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, despite earlier promises to Kosovo Albanians they would have independence by June.

"We should find a text that would allow all the parties [including Serbia and Kosovo] to continue to work on the acceptable terms of a solution," the head of the Europe desk at the Russian foreign ministry, Sergei Ryabkov, told press in Brussels on T...