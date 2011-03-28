Syria: dozens more dead, US and France divided

Syrian President Bashir al-Assad's forces killed at least 20 more protesters over the weekend. But the US gave him credit for reforms and ruled out intervention, in contrast to hawkish French rhetoric.

Pro-Assad militias used sniper rifles, machine guns and swords against protesters in the northern town of Latakia on Saturday (26 March) killing at least 12 people and injuring over 150.

The violence came after clashes in the southern town of Sanamin and in the capital Damascus on ...