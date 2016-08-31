Egypt blames EU-Turkey deal for refugee spike

Egypt has blamed the EU-Turkey deal for a spike in migrants and refugees in the country and wants more help from the EU.
Egypt's assistant foreign minister ambassador Hisham Badr said on Tuesday (30 August) his country now hosts some 5 million refugees and migrants.
He noted around 500,000 are Syrians and that 800 asylum demands are being filed daily.
"You see what has happened as a result of the deal with Turkey. The closing of the Balkan route and the deal in north Africa...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
