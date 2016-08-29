Nordic-Baltic co-operation vital in turbulent times

As the communist Soviet Union was collapsing in the early 1990s, not only our neighbours but the world as a whole found themselves in a period of unprecedented upheaval.

The Baltic countries, which had lived under Soviet oppression for nearly 50 years, saw an opportunity to regain their independence, which they achieved as the USSR fell apart.

Nordic observers followed events closely and with a growing level of involvement.

There was a strong sense of solidarity with Estoni...