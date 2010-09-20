EU seeks 'stress-resistant' intelligence officer

The EU is hiring three junior experts to join its intelligence-sharing bureau, the Joint Situation Centre (SitCen), with the job descriptions shedding some light onto the secretive body's work.
The posts - a Deployable Security Information Officer, an Open Source Intelligence Analyst and a Security Information Officer - are to be filled at the same time as the appointment of a new SitCen director. The deadline for applications closed last Friday (16 September).
The job advertiseme...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
