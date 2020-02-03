EU to publish new enlargement method

EU hopefuls will know more about the hoops they will have to jump through in future when the European Commission publishes its new "enlargement methodology" this week.

"Our aim is not to redesign enlargement, but to strengthen the process," a commission spokesperson told EUobserver.

The proposals were aimed at making "accession negotiations more effective, more credible, predictable, objective, political and more dynamic," the spokesperson added.

They were also designed to ...