Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions

MEPs are to send a "fact-finding mission" to Malta amid calls for EU sanctions on Valletta if its prime minister, Joseph Muscat, refuses to step down over the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The European Parliament's (EP) political groups agreed, on Thursday (28 November), to send the "urgent" mission to the island state as soon as possible.

"The situation in Malta has consequences for the entire European project," Manfred Weber, the German head of the centre-right European P...