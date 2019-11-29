Ad
euobserver
Memorial to Caruana Galizia, some of whose stories were published by EUobserver, in Valletta (Photo: Continentaleurope)

Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs are to send a "fact-finding mission" to Malta amid calls for EU sanctions on Valletta if its prime minister, Joseph Muscat, refuses to step down over the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The European Parliament's (EP) political groups agreed, on Thursday (28 November), to send the "urgent" mission to the island state as soon as possible.

"The situation in Malta has consequences for the entire European project," Manfred Weber, the German head of the centre-right European P...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

