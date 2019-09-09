Ad
Online, people tend to associate high engagement and 'likes' with quality

European politicians caught with Russian 'fake likes'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Riga,

Fake 'likes' and comments have been bought for European politicians and political parties to possibly manipulate voters via EU-based sites subcontracting to Russian firms.

Sebastian Bay, a senior expert at the Riga-based Nato Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, said they had found examples of people gaming the system by buying online engagement to falsely boost popularity on social media platforms.

"Ten to 15 percent maybe of the commercial bots that we have identified ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

