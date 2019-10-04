EP commissioner hearings resume This WEEK

European Parliament (EP) hearings into EU nominees resume this week after bruisings in which two candidates were already knocked out and two put on the ropes.

Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell will defend his claim to become EU foreign affairs chief, one of the four biggest jobs in Brussels, on Monday (7 October).

The European Commission's existing anti-trust chief, Denmark's Margrethe Vestager, will defend keeping her powerful portfolio for another five years on Tuesday. ...