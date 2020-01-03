Ad
euobserver
According to the agreement, talks between the Spanish government and the Catalan regional administration are supposed to start soon (Photo: Montecruz Foto)

Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Spain's interim prime minister Pedro Sánchez has been backed by Catalonia's largest separatist party to form a coalition government, possibly ending months of political deadlock.

The pro-independence Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Thursday (2 January) that it would abstain during the Spanish parliament's upcoming confidence vote to confirm the Socialist leader as prime minister.

Spain was without proper government for most of 2019, after two elections since Marc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building
Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
Behind bars: a visit to an imprisoned Catalan politician
Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
According to the agreement, talks between the Spanish government and the Catalan regional administration are supposed to start soon (Photo: Montecruz Foto)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections