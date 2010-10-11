Ad
Mr Lieberman suggested that Europe is sacrificing Israel the way it abandoned Czechoslovakia in 1939

Israel: 'Fix Kosovo first before telling us what to do'

by Leigh Phillips,

Israel's foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman of the hard-right nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party, has bluntly told the foreign ministers of Spain and France to fix problems in Europe before telling Israel what to do, according to reports in the local press.

"Solve your own problems in Europe before you come to us with complaints. Maybe then I will be open to accepting your suggestions," he told France's Bernard Kouchner and Spain's Miguel Angel Moratinos at a dinner on Sunday evening (...

