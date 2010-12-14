Ad
Kosovo PM is organ-harvesting crime boss, Council of Europe says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Council of Europe has said the prime minister of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, is the head of a criminal gang involved in heroin trafficking and organ harvesting, accusing him of personally carrying out "assassinations".

The report, by Swiss politician Dick Marty, was published on Tuesday and is based on a two-year-long investigation which saw him travel to Belgrade, Pristina and Tirana to interview judicial authorities, politicians, NGOs, international bodies and US intelligence services....

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

