Palestinian PM demands EU pressure Israel on elections

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has demanded EU support in the upcoming elections.

Speaking via video conference on Thursday (22 April), Shtayyeh told MEPs in the foreign affairs committee that Israel is actively sabotaging the first Palestinian election to be held in 15 years.

"Israel is unfortunately sabotaging the process, trying to stop and trying to spoil it," he said.

The legislative elections are taking place on 22 May. A presidential election is then als...