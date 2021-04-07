EU Parliament probes Czech MEP on China ties

Czech MEP Jan Zahradil is under an internal probe at the European Parliament over his alleged conflicts of interest with China.
But the conservative MEP - who in 2019 was the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)'s 'Spitzenkandidat' to be the next EU commission president - is unlikely to face any serious reprimands, given weak parliament oversight.
The issue stems around a so-called friendship group with China, an informal ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
