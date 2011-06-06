China threatens EU with legal action in CO2 dispute

Chinese airlines are resisting being included in the EU's carbon emissions trading scheme from 1 January and are considering legal action, a move also being considered by their counterparts in the US.

Buying carbon permits to fly into and out of Europe will be mandatory for all airlines from 1 January on, a move the Chinese Air Transport Association (Cata) estimates will cost its airlines €84 million a year. This sum is expected to almost triple by 2020.

As with US airlines, which...